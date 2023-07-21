Dalmia Bharat sees revenue advance YoY in June quarter

21 July 2023

Dalmia Bharat has reported its unaudited consolidated results for the quarter ended 30 June 2023, with revenue from operations coming in at INR36,240m (US$442m) over the three-month period. This compares to INR39,120m in the previous quarter, and INR33,020m in the same period a year earlier. Profit for the June 2023 quarter stood at INR1440m, down from INR6080m in the previous quarter and INR2050m in the same period in 2022.

Total expenses in the quarter ended 30 June 2023 were reported as INR34,960m, marking a decline from the INR36,050m seen in the previous quarter, but up from the INR30,750m reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2022. Compared to the same period in the previous year, the biggest increases in expenses in the June 2023 quarter were in the cost of raw materials consumed, purchase of stock in trade, finance costs, and freight charges on internal clinker transfer.

Earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations (not annualised) came in at INR6.93 in the quarter ended 30 June 2023, compared to INR31.42 in the previous quarter, and INR10.46 in the same period in 2022.

Published under