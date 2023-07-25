Bamburi Cement appoints new board director and company secretary

ICR Newsroom By 25 July 2023

Kenya-based Bamburi Cement, part of Holcim Ltd, appointed Claudia Albertini, as new non-executive director, and Joyce Munene as company secretary.



Ms Albertini has over 26 years of experience in finance and accounting. She is currently Holcim Group’s CFO for Asia, Middle East and Africa region and has held a range of senior positions within Holcim Group Services over the past 23 years. She holds a Master’s Degree in Economic and Commerce from the Università Catholic del Sacro Cuore, Milan, Italy.



Ms Munene is an accomplished governance, legal and compliance professional with broad expertise in the financial services sector and the fast-moving consumer goods industry, as well as an independent corporate governance consultant. She was previously the senior legal manager and company secretary at East African Breweries Ltd, the legal services manager and assistant group company secretary at Equity Bank Group and a legal officer at United Insurance Co. She holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (Strategic Management) from Jomo Kenyatta University, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from University of Pune, India, and a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.



Bamburi Cement PLC Board Chairman, John Simba, welcomed the appointments saying the two are joining them at the heart of the firm's 2025 strategy of accelerating green growth. "They will play a critical role in ensuring we deliver market leadership growth, innovation and sustainable building solutions, product expansion and ensure superior performance," Mr Simba said.







