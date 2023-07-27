Lucky Cement receives KCCI Export Trophy Award

Lucky Cement Ltd (Yunus Brothers) has received the KCCI Export Trophy Awards for its outstanding achievements in the international market. CEO of Lucky Cement Ltd, Muhammad Ali Tabba, was honoured with the prestigious KCCI Platinum Export Trophy Award for the company’s exceptional performance in the cement sector from 2020-21.

Mr Tabba expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We are immensely proud to be acknowledged by the KCCI.” He added, “We focus on implementing advanced manufacturing technologies to enhance technical capabilities and operational efficiencies. Our diversified business portfolio has helped us strengthen the country’s industrial base, enabling us to develop a larger manufacturing footprint and seize opportunities for growth in local and international markets”.

Lucky Cement Ltd has successfully exported cement to several international markets and regions, such as south Asia, southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Lucky Cement Ltd takes pride in its state-of-the-art storage terminal at the Karachi port, which boasts an impressive storage capacity of 24,000t. This modern facility allows the company to excel in exporting bulk and containerised shipments and loose cement from Pakistan.

The company holds prominent ISO certifications, including ISO 9001:2008, 14001:2004, 45001:2018, and 27001:2022, reflecting its unwavering dedication to quality, environment, health, safety, and information security.

