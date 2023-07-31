Dangote reports 82% advance in pan-African revenue

31 July 2023

Dangote Cement has reported total sales volumes of 13.4Mt in the first half of 2023. Its pan-African sales, which includes all cement plant operations outside Nigeria, came in at 5.4Mt, up 11.6 per cent YoY, mainly due to robust demand in Ethiopia, Senegal, Zambia and Congo.

Group revenue in the 1H23 stood at NGN950.8bn (US$1.23bn), up 17.7 per cent YoY, while pan-African revenue advanced 81.8 per cent to NGN336.4bn. Recurring profit after tax was up 37.4 per cent to NGN292.2bn, while profit after tax rose by 3.8 per cent to NGN178.6bn.

Published under