East Africa Portland Cement is ready to tap domestic market

02 August 2023

East Africa Portland Cement Co Plc and its Athi-River plant is set to expand its clinker production to serve the domestic market after the government imposed a 17 per cent duty on imported clinker.

According to Managing Director, Oliver Kirubai, the cement maker has drawn a road map for its revival and has realised improved production by 25 per cent as of September 2022. The increase in production was informed by the first phase of refurbishing the plant, increasing efficiency and cutting production costs. Liquidating the expansive land worth KES50bn (US$350.6m) within Athi-River Mavoko is a key area the company is focussed to raise its working capital according to Kirubai.

Speaking at Ilbisil in Kajiado County while on an induction tour of the company, Mr Kirubai said parliament’s order to government institutions which owe the company to pay outstanding debts will also be key in boosting the cement maker’s working capital.

