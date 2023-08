UltraTech commissions 1.2Mta Magdella expansion

02 August 2023

UltraTech Cement has commissioned its 1.2Mta brownfield capacity expansion at Magdella, Gujarat. The project takes the plant’s total cement capacity to 1.93Mta. According to the company, UltraTech's total grey cement production capacity in India now stands at 132.45Mta.

