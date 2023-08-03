CemNet.com » Cement News » Petcoke continues rally with discounts into neutral zone

Petcoke continues rally with discounts into neutral zone

Petcoke continues rally with discounts into neutral zone
03 August 2023


by Frank O. Brannvoll, Brannvoll ApS, Denmark

Coal rallied from US$100, driven by the energy complex as oil broke through the US$80 barrier following new cuts by OPEC+ in July 2023.

Meanwhile, petcoke continues its rally after hitting the major support of US$65, and reached its target of US$85. At US$88, is now close to resistance at US$90 with discounts to coal falling sharply into the neutral zone. Further points of resistance are US$95, US$105, US$115 and US$135. Support is at US$85, US$70, US$68 and US$55.  As predicted, several bids are now seen in the market as the price trend shifted.

Steam coal and petcoke FOB prices, 2009-23


The discount for 6.5 per cent S petcoke FOB sold at US$88 is at 39 per cent when compared with API4 coal sold at US$116 in the 3Q23. The CIF ARA 6.5 per cent S petcoke contract sold at US$115 is at a discount of 26 per cent, when compared with API2 coal sold at US$114 in the 3Q23.

Freight has been moving slightly higher with the USGC-ARA rate now at US$17.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Energy oil gas coal petcoke 