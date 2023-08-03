Orient Cement reports profit dip in June quarter

03 August 2023

Orient Cement Ltd, part of the CK Birla Group, has reported revenue from operations of INR8251.8m (US$99.8m) in the quarter ended 30 June 2023, up from INR7139.3m in the same period a year earlier. Net profit for the three-month period came in at INR370.3m, down slightly on the INR374.1m seen in the June quarter of 2022.

Total expenses over the same timeframe advanced from INR6560.5m to INR7723.9m, driven primarily by cost of materials consumed, and power and fuel. Earnings per share have declined marginally from INR1.83 in the quarter ended 30 June 2022 to INR1.81 in the same period this year.

