Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd orders Gebr Pfeiffer VRMs

04 August 2023

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd has ordered one MVR 3750 C-4 each for two cement grinding plants, one in Ariyalur and one in Kadapa, India. The mills will produce ordinary Portland cement (OPC) and also fly ash cement at up to 160tph.

The company is committed to sustainable cement production, and Gebr Pfeiffer is playing its part by optimising the grinding process to reduce CO 2 emissions per tonne of cement by up to 35 per cent.

In addition to the MVR 3750 C-4 mill, equipped with a 3200kW drive, and the integrated new-generation SLS 4000 VC high-efficiency classifier, Gebr Pfeiffer (India) Pvt Ltd is supplying almost all components for the two grinding plants. The order also includes plant design, coordination of project delivery and support in the form of monitoring during assembly and commissioning of the mills.

The two grinding plants are due to be commissioned in early 2024.

