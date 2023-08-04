Adani Group updates expansion plans following SIL acquisition

The Adani Group has provided an update on its plans following the announcement of its acquisition of a majority stake in Sanghi Industries Ltd (SIL). According to The Telegraph, the group plans to expand the captive port capacity of Sanghipuram to accommodate vessels of 8000dwt. Sanghi Cement runs a 6.1Mta plant at Sanghipuram which is connected to a captive jetty at Sanghipuram. The plan is to depend and expand the port’s capacity to handle larger vessels, along with the creation of bulk terminals and grinding units along the west coast of India to transport clinker and cement via the sea at the lowest possible cost.



"Our vision is to produce lowest cost clinker in the country at Sanhipuram and then transport this clinker as well as bulk cement through coastal roads to the markets of Saurashtra South Gujarat, Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Karnataka and Kerala," said Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ). "Synergies with the assets of Adani ports will help us in implementation of this strategy."

Ambuja Cements announced earlier this week that it is acquiring a 56.74 per cent stake in SIL from Ravi Sanghi and family. The acquisition will expand Adani Cement Ltd’s cement production capacity to 73.6Mta, second only to UltraTech Cement. “Ambuja Cement’s goal of 140Mta capacity by 2028 is well on track,” added Mr Adani.

