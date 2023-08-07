Bangladesh sets a target export revenue of US$15m in FY23-24

07 August 2023

Bangladesh had set a higher target export revenue of US$15m against US$13.66m earned in the last fiscal year of FY22-23. The encouraging figure/trend of July 2023 would lead the target, experts reported.

Bangladesh has achieved 104.2 per cent YoY growth in cement export revenue to US$1.47m in the first month of FY23-24 (July 2023-June 2024). This compares to US$0.72m in the same month a year earlier. According to the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), this figure includes minor amounts of salt, stone and related products.

Historically, most cement exports from Bangladesh are shipped to India, particularly from the northeastern states of Bangladesh. Other popular destinations include Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. In FY22-23 Bangladesh saw total export revenue of all merchandise of US$55.55bn, up 6.7 per cent YoY on the US$52.08bn reported in the previous year. While in July 2023, it stands at US$4.59bn, a rise of 15.3 per cent YoY.

Published under