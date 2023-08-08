Lafarge Jordan launches Shamel eco cement

ICR Newsroom By 08 August 2023

Holcim Ltd subsidiary Lafarge Jordan Cement has introduced Shamel, an environmentally friendly cement as part of the company’s sustainability drive.



In a statement, Lafarge Jordan CEO, Samaan Samaan, highlighted the company's successful transformation in adopting an environmentally-conscious approach, noting that the entire product range has been revamped to embrace eco-friendly alternatives, a strategic move that resonates with the global vision of its parent company. "Shamel" represents a significant addition to Lafarge's diverse product portfolio, he said, as it effectively reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 16 per cent compared to conventional cement products.



Mr Samaan commended the relentless work of the workforce at the Rashadia factory, the commercial department, and the ready-mix concrete division, stressing that the success of "Shamel" and the company's broader transformational journey would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts of its exceptional team. "Their unwavering dedication to innovation and their ability to meet the diverse needs of the construction sector have further strengthened Lafarge's standing in the local market. As a result, Lafarge stands as a paragon of industrial prowess and entrepreneurship in the region," he said.







