Burnpur Cement profits hit by higher costs

10 August 2023

India-based Burnpur Cement Ltd has reported total income from operations of INR497.2m (US$6m) in the quarter ended 30 June 2023. This compares to INR469.7m in the previous quarter and INR312.9m in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company recorded a loss from continuing operations of INR183.5m in the June 2023 quarter, versus a loss of INR118.9m in the previous quarter, and INR179.2m seen in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

In terms of expenses, these have risen from INR491.4m in the June 2022 quarter to INR681.7m in the same quarter the following year, driven by power and fuel costs, which have expanded from INR19.6m to INR31.1m over the same period, and cost of materials consumed, which have advanced from INR232.2m to INR397m.

Published under