Grasim Industries sees revenue improve 11%

11 August 2023

Grasim Industries, which owns UltraTech Cement, has reported revenue of INR310,650m (US$3753m) in the quarter ended 30 June 2023, marking an 11 per cent improvement YoY. Net profit over the same period declined seven per cent to INR25,760m due to higher operational costs and lower realisation.

The company has recently launched Birla Pivot, a full-scale B2B e-commerce platform for building materials in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. According to Grasim, the platform will ensure on-time delivery of building materials such as cement, steel, tiles, plywood, doors, paint, plumbing supplies, etc.

