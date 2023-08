IKN supplies two coolers to Vietnam

14 August 2023

IKN has been working on two construction sites in Vietnam in Dai Duong and Thanh Thang where two new IKN coolers are currently being erected. Similar in size, these coolers are designed for producing 7500tpd of clinker and will be ready for commissioning end of this year.

“These new production lines will enable the customers to produce cement more efficiently and sustainably and expand their reach in the growing market,” claims IKN.

