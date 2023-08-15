Sanghi Industries reports loss of income in June quarter

15 August 2023

Sanghi Industries Ltd has posted total income of INR1702m (US$20.46m) in the quarter ended 30 June 2023. This compares to INR2270m in the previous quarter and INR3448.5m in the same quarter in 2022.

The company has reported a loss of INR1894.3m in the April-June 2023 quarter, compared to an INR328.7m loss in the same period in the previous year. Expenses over the same timeframe have declined slightly from INR3887.8m to INR3596.3m, with power and fuel costs falling from INR1928.6m in the April-June 2022 quarter to INR789m in the same quarter a year later.

Earnings per share have contracted from a loss of INR1.31 in the quarter ended 30 June 2022 to a loss of INR7.33 in the quarter ended 30 June 2023.

Published under