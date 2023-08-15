Monarch Cement posts increased net sales in 1H23

US-based The Monarch Cement Co has reported condensed consolidated net sales of US$121.94m in the first half of 2023, up from US$95.85m in the same period a year earlier. Gross profit over the same timeframe improved from US$28.21m to US$39.54m, while income from operations advanced from US$17.37m to US$28.31m.



Monarch Cement is a US-based producer of Portland cement, primarily serving Kansas, Iowa, southern Nebraska, western Missouri, northwest Arkansas and northern Oklahoma. In the three months ended 30 June 2023, total net sales in the company's cement business came in at US$51.74m, compared to US$41.88m in the same period in 2022. Sales in the ready-mixed concrete (RMC) business advanced from US$24.59m to US$30.44m over the same timeframe.

For the first half of 2023, sales in the cement business stood at US$81.88m, up from US$63.76m in the 1H22. RMC net sales improved from US$40.92m in the 1H22 to US$51.07m in the same period a year later.

