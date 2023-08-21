JK Cement's Aligarh plant boosts renewable energy

21 August 2023

Ampln Energy Transition, an energy transition platform, has begun supplying 10MWp of solar power from its 30MWp solar plant in Mishrikh, Uttar Pradesh, India, to JK Cement’s Aligarh plant. The move takes JK Cement’s renewable energy replacement at the Aligarh works to over 60 per cent of the overall energy mix, saving more than 10,780t of CO 2 each year. According to the cement producer, this marks a “significant milestone in our journey towards reducing CO 2 emissions and driving the transition to clean energy by joining forces.”

This is Ampln Energy Transition’s fifth solar open access project in Uttar Pradesh, reports Saur Energy International. Ampln has a total solar project portfolio of 300MWp across seven locations in the state, out of which 120MWp is operational and 180MWp is at an advanced stage of execution.

