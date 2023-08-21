Crown Cement to purchase Matarbari fly ash

ICR Newsroom By 21 August 2023

Bangladesh-based Crown Cement plc will buy fly ash from the Matarbari 2x600MW ultra supercritical coal-fired power plant as raw material for cement production, according to the Daily Star.



The company is expected to sign a joint venture agreement with the power plant, according to Md Mozharul Islam, Crown Cement’s company secretary.



The fly ash supply will enable Crown Cement to be less reliant on imported fly ash and reduce transport costs.

Published under