Mayur appoints CEO of Central Lime Project

ICR Newsroom By 21 August 2023

Mayur Resources Ltd of Papua New Guinea has appointed John McBride as CEO of the company’s Central Lime project.



Mr McBride has extensive technical, operational and commercial experience in global materials companies. He was the CEO of Sibelco’s Lime Division and most recently president of APAC at lime company Graymont.



Mayur’s Managing Director, Paul Mulder, said: "We are excited to have attracted talent of the calibre of John to lead our Central Lime Project. John’s industry, developmental and operational skills are world class, and he will be a major contributor to the successful development and commencement of commercial operations at our Central Lime Project.”



Mr McBride said: “The Central Lime Project provides the unique opportunity to support the global energy transition to renewables and contribute to nation-building at world-class ESG and sustainability standards. The fundamentals of the project are compelling, both in the quality of resources, technology and location to established and emerging markets. The financial benefits and business cases are unparalleled. I am excited to join Mayur Resources and partner with the Board, our equity partner Vision Blue Resources and broader stakeholders to deliver the initial phase of 400ktpa of Lime production and future expansions.”



He will formally commence his role as CEO in early November 2023.

