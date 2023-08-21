TARA and Swiss government sign LC3 agreement in Nepal

ICR Newsroom By 21 August 2023

Technology and Action for Rural Advancement (TARA) signed an agreement on 17 August 2023 with the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs acting through the Embassy of Switzerland in Nepal for Limestone Calcined Clay Cement (LC3) feasibility studies in Nepal. TARA was represented by Dr Soumen Maity, chief technology officer and Dr Debojyoti Basuroy, senior manager and business lead. The Embassy of Switzerland in Nepal was led by Matthias Meier, head of cooperation and Antonia Elena Fluck, programme manager.



This project envisions decarbonising Nepal’s cement industry and help it in reducing both resource and carbon footprint thereby ensuring circularity in the construction industry. The initiative demonstrates a strong public-private partnership in Nepal and is expected to set an example to be replicated across all sectors.

