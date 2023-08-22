Lucky Cement achieves another milestone for solar energy

22 August 2023

Lucky Cement’s GM Finance and Company Secretary, Faisal Mahmood, informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on 21 August 2023 about the successful completion and commissioning of its 25MW captive solar power plant located at its manufacturing site in Karachi. The project was executed within the stipulated timelines and has commenced operations as of 20 August 2023.

Lucky Cement’s installed power generation capacity for self-consumption from renewable sources now stands at 39 per cent, including the 34MW solar power plant earlier commissioned in December 2022 at its manufacturing site in Pezu and the waste heat recovery plants at both locations. The combined capacity of both solar power plants has significantly bolstered the company’s commitment to renewable and clean energy.

Investing in renewable energy initiatives will save costs and reduce the country’s reliance on imported fuel. Mr Mahmood maintained that the company remains committed to pursuing environmentally conscious initiatives in the future.

