Cupertino site to become housing and open spaces area

23 August 2023

The former Lehigh Southwest Cement Co cement plant site in the Santa Cruz Mountains near Cupertino, USA, is likely to turn into a combination of housing and open spaces.

The site’s cement-making operations shut down over three years ago and the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors recently solidified the plant’s permanent closure through an agreement with Lehigh and partner Hanson Permanente Cement Inc.

Lehigh’s parent company, Heidelberg Materials AG, is decommissioning and restoring the 3500-acre site. Revenue in the short term can be generated by selling decommissioned equipment and producing concrete aggregate from existing materials. Additionally, the company is exploring charging construction companies for disposing of clean dirt at the quarry.

