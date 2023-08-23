CRH boss third-highest paid CEO on the FTSE100

23 August 2023

The CEO of Irish building materials giant CRH, Albert Manifold, has been ranked as the third-highest paid chief executive on the FTSE 100, according to a new report by the High Pay Centre. Mr Manifold was paid GBP10.38m (EUR12.1m/US$13m) last year for his role as chief executive of CRH, a position which he has held since 2014. His pay for 2022 was surpassed by only two other chief executives.



The news comes as CRH is set to move its primary stock market listing to New York from London next month, with Mr Manifold predicting “significant benefits” from the switch. In June shareholders voted overwhelmingly in support of the move to New York, as well as to delist from the Dublin Stock Exchange completely. The switch is due to happen next month.



The High Pay Institute’s report found that the remuneration of chief executives on the FTSE 100 surged by 16 per cent in 2022, as most workers were struggling to keep up with inflation.

Published under