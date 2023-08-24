Kuwait cement factory has fire quickly contained

24 August 2023

Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) says six teams were able to put out a fire that broke out in a cement and manufacturing paint factory in Shuaiba Industrial area, Kuwait. A report was received at the Central Operations Department stating that a fire broke out in a factory which contains flammable chemicals, the KFF PR and Media Department said in a statement. The plant is believed to be the Kuwait Cement Factory, but the ACICO Cement plant is also in this region.

The fire extended to a nearby factory but was quickly contained and seized in one location, preventing it from spreading after six firefighting teams reached the location in a record time. It is not known if the cement factory suffered any major damage.

Published under