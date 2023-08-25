YTL Corp reports 22% revenue rise

25 August 2023

YTL Corp Berhad’s revenue increased by 22 per cent to MYR29,508.2m (US$6,359.5m) for the 12 months ended 30 June 2023, compared to MYR24,241.5m (US$5,224.5m) for the 12 months ended 30 June 2022.

Executive Chairman of the Malaysian company, Tan Sri (Sir) Francis Yeoh Sock Ping, PSM, KBE, said, “Our utilities segment accomplished excellent results driven mainly by the power generation division. The cement division also turned in better performance resulting from increased demand and better selling prices.

Profit before tax leapt 47 per cent to MYR2,667.6m (US$574.9m) this year compared to MYR1818.4 (US$391.9m) last year, while profit after tax grew 42 per cent to MYR2,051.5m (US$442.1m) for the 12 months under review over MYR1,449.4m (US$312.4m) last year.

For the current quarter, revenue grew 48 per cent to MYR9097.9m (US$1960.8m) for the three months ended 30 June 2023, compared to MYR6154.6m (US$1326.4m) for the previous corresponding quarter ended 30 June 2022. Profit before tax surged 214 per cent to MYR1361.3m (US$293.4m) for the three months under review, compared to MYR433.4m (MYR93.4m) for the same period last year, with profit after tax rising 183 per cent to MYR1071.9m (US$231m) for the three months under review over MYR379.4m (US$81.8m) last year.

“The Group’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) for the 12 months ended 30 June 2023 increased 31 per cent to MYR6.9bn, compared to MYR5.2bn last year.”

