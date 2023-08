Bamburi sees pretax profit quadruple

ICR Newsroom By 29 August 2023

Kenya-based Bamburi Cement Ltd, owned by Holcim, reported a 1H23 turnover of KES22,260m (US$153.5m), up 11 per cent when compared with the 1H22. Profit before tax surged to KES621m in the 1H23 from KES124m in the 1H22.

