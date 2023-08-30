WHR testing begins at Secil

30 August 2023

The CTP Team waste heat recovery (WHR) system being installed at Secil, Portugal, has entered the testing phase with each piece of equipment being individually checked prior to commissioning and start-up. According to the company, the fans of the air-to-air heat exchanger have been tested using a temporary power source.

The 7.2MW WHR system integrates three different heat sources to generate electricity: AQC boiler, PH boiler, and solar field. The system features a 15,172m2 total heat exchanger surface and is expected to avoid 14,000tpa of CO 2 equivalent emissions, says CTP Team.









