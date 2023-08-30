Sika concrete recycling technology receives US$11m in funding

Sika has received CHF10m (US$11.34m) in funding for its innovative reCO2ver® concrete recycling technology. ReCO2ver involves a novel concrete recycling process that allows old concrete to be entirely reused while facilitating the sequestration of CO 2 . To support the use of the technology, Switzerland’s Climate Cent Foundation is guaranteeing the purchase of CO 2 certificates from the programme for an initial amount of CHF10m.

Sika’s reCO2ver technology not only separates old concrete into the high-quality individual components of gravel, sand, and cement stone, it can also bind additional CO 2 through a chemical process. Around 15kg of CO 2 /t of concrete demolition waste can be stored over the long term. On top of this, the performance of the cement stone powder produced during this process is optimised using Sika additives. This allows it to be repurposed as a substitute for cement in concrete production. A pilot facility has been operating in Switzerland since October 2021 and the test phase has now been completed successfully.



In order to be able to document the climate-added-value benefits of the reCO2ver facilities on a standardised basis, Sika is working with South Pole on the development of a climate protection programme aligned with the requirements of the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN).

The implementation of the industrial facilities is a central pillar of the certified climate protection programme. By the end of 2030, the aim is to have stored approximately 17,000t of CO 2 in concrete demolition waste. This is roughly equivalent to the amount of CO 2 emissions produced during the construction of 850 concrete single-family homes.



Philippe Jost, head of construction at Sika, said, “Thanks to our innovative strength and sustainable technologies, we enable our customers in the construction and automotive sectors to reduce their ecological footprint. This drives the transformation toward greater sustainability. We are delighted that the reCO2ver technology is being recognised through targeted support, and we are convinced that we are delivering significant added value to the construction industry, the environment, and future generations.”

