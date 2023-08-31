Deccan Cements posts fall in income in FY22-23

Deccan Cements Ltd has reported total income of INR7908.3m (US$95.6m) in the year ended 31 March 2023 (FY22-23), down from INR8022.2m in FY21-22. Net profit after tax contracted from INR875.7m in FY21-22 to INR492.9m the following year, while earnings per share fell from INR62.52 to INR35.19 over the same period.

Total expenses before finance costs, exceptional items and tax came in at INR7117.5m in FY22-23, marking an increase from the INR6561.1m seen in FY21-22. Revenue from sales of cement declined slightly to INR7727m in FY22-23, compared to INR7804.8m in the same period a year earlier.

