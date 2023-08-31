Bangladesh cement producers switch to VRMs and roller presses

Bangladesh cement manufacturers are replacing their traditional ball mills (TBMs) with sophisticated vertical roller mill (VRM) and roller press (RP) equipment, reports the Daily Star.
Although VRM and RP-based manufacturing lines are three times costlier than the traditional ones, advanced technologies can help sustain businesses in the long run. Nine large companies - Shah Cement, Bashundhara Cement, Fresh Cement, Premier Cement Mills, Seven Rings, Crown Cement, LafargeHolcim, HeidelbergCement, and Akij Cement - that collectively control 85 per cent of the domestic cement market, have shifted to the sophisticated manufacturing process.
"VRM and RP-based production processes reduce energy consumption by 25 per cent," said Mohammed Amirul Haque, managing director of Premier Cement. "At the same time, they are environment-friendly and cut pollution by around 70 per cent compared to the traditional production line."