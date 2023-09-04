Orient Cement welcomes new company secretary

Orient Cement, part of the CK Birla Group, has announced the appointment of Diksha Singh as company secretary and compliance officer with effect from 2 September 2023. She will take over the role from Nidhi Bisaria, who resigned effective from 1 September 2023.

Ms Singh is a science and law graduate, and is an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. She has more than 14 years’ experience working for listed companies. Prior to joining Orient Cement, she held roles at the Hindustan Times Group and Jubilant Food Works Ltd.

