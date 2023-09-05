Petcoke rallies and higher coal sees stable discounts

05 September 2023

By Frank O. Brannvoll, Brannvoll Aps, Denmark

Petcoke rallied in August, driven by a lack of supply and higher coal prices led to stable discounts in the neutral zone. Petcoke with 6.5 per cent S is expected to continue in the US$90-105 range with resistance at US$95, US$105, US$115 and US$135. Support is at US$90, US$85, US$70, US$68 and US$55.The 4.5 per cent S petcoke contract is now well above US$100 as previously warned.



The discount for 6.5 per cent S petcoke FOB sold at US$95 is at 40 per cent when compared with API4 coal sold at US$126 in the 4Q23. The CIF ARA 6.5 per cent S petcoke contract sold at US$115 is at a discount of 30 per cent, when compared with API2 coal sold at US$127.50 in the 4Q23.



Freight rates are stable with the USGC-ARA rate at US$16.50.

