Argos MD forecasts further investments in the USA and Caribbean

05 September 2023

Juan Esteban Calle, MD of Argos SA has revealed that the company is looking to invest in the USA and nearby markets to increase imports.

“In the United States, we are making a significant investment in a port in Houston, which will help increase imports,” said Mr Calle. “We are also making other relevant investments in two plants that will allow us to increase our capacity in West Virginia and South Carolina, with an additional 450,000t for the domestic market.

“Furthermore, we have more terminals in the United States that will facilitate our imports from Colombia. We have just entered Costa Rica and have started an export platform from there to the United States, the Caribbean, and potentially British Columbia (Canada) in the future.”

Argos has also been investing in its domestic market of Colombia . “We have just expanded our export capacity at our Cartagena terminal, where we made a US$42m investment, and we remain hopeful about the future of Colombia, not only for the domestic market but also due to the country's proximity to the United States, Central America, and the Caribbean, added Juan Esteban Calle. “We will make additional investments for increased exports from there. We expect to increase our export capacity by 35 per cent with 1.4Mt. In the future, the platform will enable even more exports.”

