Holcim opens its Innovation Hub

06 September 2023

Holcim has announced the opening of its Innovation Hub to showcase its sustainable building solutions and serve as a co-creation lab to accelerate low-carbon, circular and energy-efficient building

worldwide. Spread across three floors, the Hub offers working spaces to host start-ups and think tanks

to accelerate innovation. It will also serve as an urban dialogue platform to explore the future

of sustainable cities and their construction via interactive exhibits and events.



Nollaig Forrest, chief sustainability officer at Holcim, said, “It’s a very exciting time for the building sector, with so much momentum in innovation to advance sustainable solutions. At Holcim we want to partner with the best and brightest innovators to accelerate the transition to low carbon, circular and energy-efficient building. Our Innovation Hub, within our global R&D centre, is designed to host partners from start-ups to architects to explore new solutions together.”



Miljan Gutovic, region head Europe at Holcim, added, “Holcim’s Global Innovation Hub is at the core of our decarbonisation journey. Our R&D teams here are focused on driving low carbon formulation to scale up solutions like ECOPact, the world’s broadest range of low carbon concrete, all the way to

ECOCycle, our circular technology platform recycling concrete into new materials to build cities from

cities. Our Innovation hub is a great platform to put our expertise to work with our partners to scale up

our impact.”



The Innovation Hub is located in Holcim’s global R&D centre in Lyon, France.

Published under