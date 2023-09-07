CEMEX supplies Vertua to Khalifa Port expansion

CEMEX will provide over 200,000m3 of Vertua lower-carbon concrete for the development of the topside infrastructure for the expansion of the Khalifa Port in the UAE, one of the largest port infrastructure projects in the world.

Strategically situated midway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai and serving 25 major shipping lines with direct links to over 70 international destinations, Khalifa Port is an 18.5m deep-water multipurpose port with a total of 10.6km of quay wall that include two container terminals, a large general cargo and dry bulk facility, a logistics port, a liquid bulk terminal and a roll-on roll-off terminal.



“CEMEX is proud to contribute to the reduction of the carbon footprint of major projects around the world,” said Sergio Menéndez, president of CEMEX Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. “Vertua is a family of sustainable products that meet our customer’s needs with the highest quality standards, leveraging the latest technology and innovation.”



Since its inauguration in 2012, Khalifa Port’s top-tier technology and infrastructure has ensured its position as of one the world’s fastest-growing ports on one of the most important global trade routes. Its sustainability agenda facilitated the choice of Vertua due to its capability of achieving up to 70 per cent reduction in CO 2 emissions without sacrificing performance.

