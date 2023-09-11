Rhône Ciments appoints new director

11 September 2023

Guillaume Montclair joined Cem‘In’ EU’s Rhône Ciments plant on 6 September, as director of the Rhône Ciments plant. Mr Montclair has a long and recognised experience in plant management in various industrial sectors (building materials such as glass and plaster, plastics and composite materials, etc) and in particular in contexts of support for continuous improvement and performance development strategies.

Published under