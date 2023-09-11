Suez Cement rebrands as Heidelberg Materials

11 September 2023

Suez Cement Group of Companies (SCGC) has rebranded as Heidelberg Materials, reaffirming its vision to continue to lead the change in the sector towards sustainability and digitalisation, reports Mist News.

“Today we merge the legacy of two iconic companies, with almost 100 years of local experience and 150 years of global experience from Heidelberg Materials, to lead the field in driving down carbon emissions, pioneering a circular economy in construction, unlocking new customer benefits through digitalisation and developing intelligent and sustainable building materials,” said Mohamed Hegazy, Heidelberg Materials CEO in Egypt.

As part of the company’s rebranding, Heidelberg Materials in Egypt has announced investment in alternative electrical energy solutions through the establishment of a waste heat recovery system at its Helwan plant, capable of meeting 30 per cent of the plant’s electricity needs. According to the company, this will play a crucial role in reducing energy use, costs and CO 2 emissions by up to 40,000tpa while supporting the national economy by reducing the demand for valuable natural gas.

“The waste heat recovery system project is the most recent of many important initiatives led by the company in the past years,” said Mr Hegazy. “Additionally, we have proudly led the Egyptian market in 2014 in using municipal wastes and agricultural residues as an alternative fuel, with an investment of US$16m."





Published under