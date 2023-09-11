Dragon Product to close Thomaston plant

Dragon Products Co, part of Giant Cement Holdings Inc (GCHI), announced it plans to shut down its cement plant in Thomaston, Maine, USA.



“The facility, which has been operational for almost a century and has been under GCHI’s ownership since 2006, will undergo a gradual process of idling the production operations beginning December 2023. This careful step has been prompted by the persistent escalation of operating and logistical costs, exerting a negative impact on the Thomaston plant’s viability,” Giant Cement Holding Inc.



“Despite our best efforts to adapt and navigate through these challenging circumstances, we have determined that these actions are necessary for the long-term sustainability of our business,” the company’s VP of Operations, Roberto Polit, said.



The company employs approximately 65 workers. While some will lose their jobs soon as December 2023, for others the phase-out of their employment will take longer as the plant will continue to operate while it processes the remaining product, potentially into early 2025.

