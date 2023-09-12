Flender opens new facility in Sydney, Australia

German drive specialist Flender has expanded its operations with a new facility in Sydney, Australia. The move is designed to tap into Australia’s role in the global ramp-up of renewable energies, according to the company. With its Winergy brand for wind turbine drives, and industrial drive portfolio serving the mining and cement industries, Flender aims to scale up its presence in the country, putting it closer to its customer base.

“For both our wind and industrial business we see enormous growth potential on the continent. To reach the goals from the Paris climate agreement we must not only ramp up renewable energy capacities but also transform our industries towards sustainability. This includes recycling and establishing a circular economy,” said Flender group CEO, Andreas Evertz. “Our workshops are perfectly equipped for servicing and refurbishing the existing installed base, not only for our own fleet but all gearbox types in the market.”

The new Sydney facility will cover over 1800m2 and has the structural capacity for a 50t crane. It will have all the equipment required to deliver OEM standard to customers. Flender will be able to repair gearboxes up to 40t as well as equipment such as main shafts for wind turbines, lubrication systems, fluid couplings and brakes.

Sydney is Flender’s fourth service hub in Australia along with Rockhampton, Perth and Melbourne. The last hub is part of the acquisition of Finnish wind gearbox manufacturer Moventas in 2022.

Kareem Emara, managing director of Flender Australia and New Zealand, added, “It is important to be close to our customers. With the new facility in Sydney, we are continuing to be more agile and respond to their needs as quickly as possible. We have been in the industry for many years. Using our OEM knowledge and technical expertise we can provide proactive support.”

Flender’s facilities are set up to support the entire lifecycle of a product from installation to decommissioning and refurbishment. With the digital drivetrain intelligence AIQ, Flender also provides digital services that allow preventive maintenance and maximise plant availability.

