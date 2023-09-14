ALCCC welcomes nine new members

14 September 2023

The Alliance for Low-Carbon Cement & Concrete (ALCCC) has welcomed nine new members, taking its total membership to 21. New members include Betolar, 3Béton, Carbon RE, Cemvision, the European Environmental Bureau (EEB), Greenmade, Materrup, Nomad and Sublime Systems.

The ALCCC was launched in May 2023 to accelerate decarbonisation of the cement and concrete industry, targeting net zero by 2040. It aims to unites stakeholders from across the value chain, representing mature material designers, cement and concrete producers, end-users, and leading environmental NGOs.



“We are thrilled to join forces with the ALCCC to drive the development and adoption of low-carbon cement and concrete solutions. By adopting new performance-based standards, we have the chance to shift our attention from prescriptive measures to the results that really count – a smaller carbon footprint, increased toughness, and better overall performance. Alternatives such as Betolar’s Geoprime materials offer significant CO 2 savings when compared to traditional cement,” said Hassan Raad, R&D director at Betolar Plc.



“Becoming a member of the ALCCC is a great opportunity for Materrup to join forces with others who can bring low-carbon solutions for construction onto the market. Materrup develops and manufactures a local and low carbon cement based on uncalcined clay. The raw clay comes directly from the circular economy. Our technology immediately reduces carbon footprint and embedded energy by half compared to conventional cement,” added Mathieu Neuville, CEO of Materrup.

