Caribbean Cement to boost exports

18 September 2023

Caribbean Cement Co Ltd (CCCL) has exported 3400t of cement to the Turks and Caicos Islands, a volume it hopes to ramp up once its expansion plans are completed. The company is currently extending its kiln capacity as part of a US$40m investment plan, boosting production capacity by up to 30 per cent.

“As soon as we have available product, available capacity, we will always sell it to Jamaica. This is our priority. However, there is a market out there for us. We will actively look for opportunities to reallocate the spare capacity to the export market,” said Yago Castro, managing director of CCCL, according to the Jamaica Observer.

