Sika makes management changes

19 September 2023

Sika has announced changes to its board of directors and group management ahead of its growth strategy 2028 announcement on 3 October 2023. Thierry F J Vanlancker will be proposed as the company’s new chair of the board of directors at the next annual general meeting in 2024, replacing Paul Hälg who has decided to step down from this position after 12 years. Mr Vanlancker has been a member of the board at Sika since 2019 and held various management positions in the chemical sector.



Commenting on the appointment, Thomas Hasler, CEO at Sika, said, “Paul has been a tremendous force and driver of our success in the past twelve years. His experience and strategic vision were crucial for Sika to become as successful as the company is now. He was especially instrumental during our historic fight for independence during a three-and-a-half-year hostile take-over battle that was resolved in June 2018. Sika and its 33,000 employees are more than grateful for his dedication and leadership as chair of the board during this time. Now, we are looking forward to working together with Thierry who we are convinced is a suitable successor to Paul, thanks to his broad experience in our sector and in the area of ESG.”



Other management changes at Sika include:

Christoph Ganz, currently regional manager Americas, is appointed regional manager EMEA.

Mike Campion, currently regional manager Asia/Pacific, is appointed regional manager Americas.

Philippe Jost, currently head of Construction, is appointed regional manager Asia/Pacific.

Ivo Schädler, currently regional manager EMEA, is appointed head of Construction.

Raffaella Marzi, currently head of Human Resources & Compliance, will additionally act as head of Legal.

