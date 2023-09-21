Management changes at Vulcan Materials

21 September 2023

Tom Baker, previously Vulcan Material’s chief operating officer, has been appointed to the position of president, effective immediately. In this role, Mr Baker will continue to lead enterprise-wide strategic initiatives and support and advise the company's senior leadership team, reporting to Tom Hill, chairman and CEO.

“Tom has a deep understanding of the construction materials industry. Vulcan—and particularly our talented management team—will continue to benefit from his valuable expertise and thoughtful leadership in his role as president,” said Mr Hill.

Meanwhile, Ronnie A Pruitt, previously senior vice president of Vulcan's southwest and western divisions, has been promoted to the position of chief operating officer, where he will be responsible for driving profitability in all product lines, continuous improvement through the Vulcan Way of Selling and Vulcan Way of Operating, and continued growth and expansion for the company.

“Ronnie's promotion to COO positions us well for continued execution of our two-pronged strategy, enhancing our core and expanding our reach. His industry experience and accomplishments will be integral in driving continued execution of our strategic objectives,” added Mr Hill.

Published under