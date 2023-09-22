Unique Cement Industries Ltd joins WCA

The World Cement Association (WCA) has welcomed Bangladesh-based Unique Cement Industries Limited as a corporate member. Established in 2002, Unique Cement has 1500 employees and is a subsidiary of Meghna Group Industries, one of the largest and fastest growing industrial conglomerates in Bangladesh. Unique Cement started its journey with a 1500tpd grinding plant in Meghnaghat, Sonagon. More production lines were added in 2007, 2012 and 2019 taking total cement production capacity to 5Mta.

“The cement sector is the fastest growing industry in Bangladesh, and we are delighted to welcome one of the country's leading cement manufacturers to our association. The WCA is looking forward to hearing from the team at Unique Cement Industries Ltd about their technological innovations to achieve greater efficiency and profitability in their operations,” said WCA CEO, Ian Riley.

“Unique Cement Industries Ltd is continuously looking for the opportunity to invest in the latest and most energy efficient technologies, as well as implementing innovative ideas, to keep upgrading our manufacturing process with a view to further optimise on power consumption, improve on productivity, efficiency and consistency of the quality of our products. Therefore, we are looking forward to joining the WCA and joining valuable discussions within the global network to share our expertise and expand our technical knowledge,” said Ajay Kumar Singh, chief operating officer at Unique Cement Industries Ltd.

