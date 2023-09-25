CRH completes latest phase of buyback

25 September 2023

CRH plc has completed the latest phase of its share buyback programme, returning a further US$1bn in cash to shareholders. Between 30 June 2023 and 22 September 2023, 17.7m ordinary shares were repurchased on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. This brings total cash returned to shareholders under the company’s ongoing share buyback programme to US$6bn since its commencement in May 2018.



CRH has also announced that it has entered into non-discretionary arrangements with Merrill Lynch International and BofA Securities, Inc to repurchase ordinary shares on CRH’s behalf for an aggregate maximum consideration of up to US$1bn on the London Stock Exchange and/or in the USA, respectively (the buyback).

The buyback will commence 25 September 2023, on the London Stock Exchange and no earlier than 23 October 2023 in the USA due to the requirements of Rule 10b-18 under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The buyback will end no later than 20 December 2023. This US$1bn tranche is the third stage of the wider US$3bn programme announced on 2 March 2023.

