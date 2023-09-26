Anjani Portland Cement appoints new CFO

Rajesh Kumar Dhoot has been appointed chief financial officer of Anjani Portland Cement, effective from 1 October 2023. He succeeds Mr R S Ramanjaneyulu who resigned from the position due to personal reasons.
Mr Dhoot is a chartered accountant with over 27 years of experience in various industries, including cement, sugar and textiles. He has worked in the cement industries for 17 years with experience in marketing, finance and accounting. Previously he has held positions at UltraTech Cements Ltd, Lanco Industries Ltd and Kesoram Industries Ltd. India-based Anjani Portland Cement is a subsidiary of Chettinad Cement Corp Pvt Ltd.
