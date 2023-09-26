Nova Marine Carriers ship grounds in St Lawrence River

Two tugs have been dispatched from Montreal to assist the NACC Argonaut, a cement carrier that ran aground on Sunday morning on the St Lawrence River near Cornwall in Ontario. Nova Marine Carriers’ 13,977dwt ship is partially laden and was built in 2003.

Traffic along the river has been suspended with authorities concerned that the cement carrier has taken on water. The ship has developed a list to port. Having veered off the fairway, the ship is wedged between an island and a dyke making it impossible for other ships to pass.

