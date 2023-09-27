Holcim US rolls out ECOPact to Dallas-Fort Worth

27 September 2023

Building on the success and growth of its ECOPact low-carbon concrete, Holcim US has now introduced the sustainable construction material in the rapidly expanding Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. An industrywide commitment to lowering the carbon footprint of the built environment is driving the construction sector to act quickly to decarbonise by midcentury, says Holcim.

“Dallas-Fort Worth has consistently ranked as one of the nation’s fastest-growing areas over the last decade,” said Rick Pucci, SVP and general manager, South Region, Holcim US. “As construction growth continues in North Texas, ECOPact low-carbon concrete will help meet the increasing demand for sustainable building solutions that achieve the highest level of standards within our industry.”

Climate scientists widely recognise that reducing embodied carbon in building materials is critical to stabilising global warming and addressing the environmental impact of population growth. In support of these goals, Holcim US is committed to transitioning customers in North Texas to ECOPact low-carbon concrete products as quickly as possible. This market conversion represents yet another milestone in Holcim’s journey toward a net-zero future.

A signatory to the US Mayors' Climate Protection Agreement for reducing greenhouse gas emissions below 1990 levels, Dallas has long been on the leading edge of sustainable construction, says Holcim. In 2008, it was one of the first US cities to adopt comprehensive green building standards, and it currently pursues an aggressive climate action plan. The conversion of regional markets to ECOPact low-carbon concrete building solutions will help Dallas meet its ambitious sustainability commitments – emission reductions of 43 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2050 – as well as make a strong contribution to Holcim’s 2050 net-zero goals.

Compliant with all industry standards, ECOPact low-carbon concrete is available in a range of low-carbon levels and strength classes, and it can be used in all types of applications, regardless of performance requirements.

