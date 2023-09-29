Hoffmann Green signs partnership with POINT.P

29 September 2023

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has signed a structuring partnership with the flagship brand POINT.P to distribute clinker-free cement. Through its network of over 1000 sales outlets, POINT.P markets all the products, solutions and services needed to build a sustainable home. Following the agreement, POINT.P is continuing its efforts to deploy low-carbon solutions in line with its objective of reducing carbon emissions linked to the use of cement (ready-mix concrete, concrete blocks, and precast elements) by 35 per cent by 2030.

As a result, POINT.P has become one of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies' main partners for the market distribution of its low-carbon and clinker-free cements through its distribution network of concrete batching plants and precast factories.

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has developed an H-UKR cement based on alkali-activated slag. The cement benefits from ATEX case A (Technical Assessment) issued by the French Scientific and Technical Centre for Building (CSTB). These assessments cover a very wide range of structures, from single-family homes to high-rise buildings (floors, walls, beams, columns, etc.). H-UKR is a clinker-free cement with low energy consumption, manufactured cold from industrial by-products and activators and super-activators. It enables the manufacture of clinker-free concrete with a very low carbon footprint.



This technological solution, which emits only 252kg of CO 2 eq/t, makes it possible to divide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by three compared with traditional Portland CEM 1 cement (752kg of CO 2 eq/t). This solution will enable POINT.P Solutions Béton to roll out its low-carbon footprint concrete offering and will thus make a 10 per cent contribution to its emission reduction targets.







Published under